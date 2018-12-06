Liverpool join the race for Lyon star Houssem Aouar

Bengaluru, December 6: Liverpool have joined rivals Manchester City in the race for Lyon star Houssem Aouar, according to reports in England and France.
The highly-rated midfielder has come through the ranks at the Les Gones and broke into the first-team last year to become one of the hottest prospects in Ligue 1.
The 20-year-old midfielder had Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola drooling over his performance after the Champions League 2-2 draw last month.
Guardiola said: “Houssem Aouar is a very good player. He is incredible.
"We talk a lot about (Tanguy) Ndombele, but Aouar is also excellent.
“He's always very calm with the ball at his feet, with an excellent technical quality.”
Aouar has notched 5 goals and 4 assists across all competitions this season and his form has put Europe’s big boys on alert and there could be more clubs to join the race.
The Cityzens wasted no time after the game in France making contact with the youngster’s representatives.
French outlet Telefoot say Liverpool are now in the mix and have spoken to the Ligue 1 side asking to be kept informed about his situation.
Chelsea and Arsenal have also been keeping tabs on the French Under-21 star who is just into his second full season in the Lyon first-team.
The Frenchman has made 48 appearances for Lyon till date and despite turning just 20 in the summer, he has established himself as the club's first choice central midfielder.
It is therefore quite obvious that someone of his age performing well at the highest level will catch the eye of Europe's elites and it appears the Premier League's powerhouses are on high alert.