Liverpool legend claims Silva is better than De Bruyne

Bengaluru, April 11: Liverpool legend and former Liverpool manager Greame Souness is a pundit known for his bold remarks and he has made such a remark once again.
The biggest debate in recent times has been who deserves to be the 'Player of the Year' this season- Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah or Manchester City wizard Kevin De Bruyne.
While Mohamed Salah has been the standout player for Liverpool this season scoring goals for fun, De Bruyne has led Manchester city to a glorious season in the Premier League.
However, Souness told The Times that Spanish ace Silva is the key ingredient to Manchester City’s success.
He said: “People talk about De Bruyne, and he has had a brilliant season but, if you asked me to choose between them, Silva would edge it.
“In Silva and De Bruyne, City have the two best midfielders in the Premier League at the moment.
“People will talk about the goalscorers, Sergio Aguero and Mo Salah, but I see Silva and De Bruyne being the difference in both games.
"In the last third, where it’s so tight and there’s nowhere to manoeuvre, everything has to be spot on.
“Those two are the best at being able to find that yard in the final third and then deliver a shot or a cute pass."
Manchester City crashed out of the Champions League from the quarter finals in the hands of Liverpool as the Reds thrashed the Cityzens 5-1 on aggregate.
Klopp's boys defeated Manchester City 3-0 at Anfield and also won 1-2 at the Etihad.
Jurgen Klopp once again stunned Pep Guardiola even though the latter is on his way to the most remarkable Premier League triumph in many years.
With Salah clearly outshining De Bruyne in recent times, the Player of the Year seems to be going to none other than Salah who scored his 39th goal of the season yesterday night.
