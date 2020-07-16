Liverpool lining up a summer move for Espanyol centre-back Leandro Cabrera - Shrewd move from Klopp?

Bengaluru, July 16: With Dejan Lovren seemingly close to an Anfield exit, defensive recruitment looks to be one of the main priorities for Jurgen Klopp.
The Reds are well equipped defensively with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez forming a solid partnership in the backline with Joel Matip as their deputy.
But they do need more strength in that area which is why signing a fourth centre-back has become a necessity for the Reds. But the Reds are unlikely to splash significant cash this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It hence indicates that Klopp now has to look for shrewd deals from the market and as per reports, Liverpool are reportedly considering making a loan approach for Espanyol centre-back Leandro Cabrera.
The La Liga side have been relegated this season and would look to ship off some of their key players in Summer to lessen the financial bundle. Cabrera hence could even be allowed to leave on loan as long as his full wages are covered.
Liverpool who are cautious in spending this Summer reportedly now see the Uruguay international as a cheap addition for Summer.
His performance so far this season
Due to his impressive display for Getafe last season, the Uruguayan centre-back managed a move to Espanyol in the last January transfer window. He could save his side from relegation but has managed to put in a decent performance.
He has featured in a total of 33 matches for Getafe and Espanyol this term in La Liga. He has registered three goals and one assist in all competitions so far which validates his ability to get involved in the final third.
For Espanyol, he has managed 1.4 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, 4.4 clearances and 0.5 key passes per game in La Liga this season. He has had a good run of form for Getafe as well where he registered 0.6 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, 3.6 clearances and 0.1 key passes per 90 min.
Does this move make sense?
Liverpool would definitely need reinforcement in the backline with Lovren all set for an exit. The Croatia international isn’t happy being the fourth choice at Anfield, but Cabrera might be more willing to fill that role in the squad, and would likely do so for a lower salary than Lovren. Klopp earlier has done such surprise deals in the form of Ragnar Klavan and Steven Caulker.
Cabrera would only command a fee £2.7m-a-season wages if roped in on loan. The Reds can benefit from adding someone of Cabrera’s background on loan as he has what it takes to serve as a useful squad player under the expert guidance of Klopp at Anfield.