Liverpool linked with PSG star, a good deal?

Kolkata, August 25: Paris Saint-Germain have been the biggest winners of the 2021 summer transfer window as the French club have seen a number of blockbuster arrivals at Parc des Princes.
Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has been the biggest acquisition while the likes of Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Danilo Pereira, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma also joined the club.
Mauricio
Pochettino
could
well
be
spoilt
for
choice
with
the
squad
available
at
his
disposal
as
it
is
quite
evident
that
PSG
are
going
all
out
for
Champions
League
glory.
With so many major arrivals at the club, the French giants are reportedly looking to oversee a clearout in order to trim the squad and five players have been put up for sale.
Former Liverpool target Julian Draxler has been joined by Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa, Pablo Sarabia and Rafinha in the list of players PSG want to sell this summer and it is hardly a surprise that he has been immediately linked with a move to Anfield.
However,
it
is
a
deal
that
is
certainly
not
on
the
cards
and
we
discuss
why.
It is a public knowledge that Draxler is a player who has been impressing the Liverpool scouts since his younger days. The German international broke into the Schalke first team as a teenager and almost every club took notice of his talent, Liverpool being not an exception.
The
27-year-old
was
linked
strongly
with
a
move
to
Liverpool
several
times
but
the
ship
has
sailed
long
back.
Jurgen
Klopp
was
desperate
to
sign
his
compatriot
during
his
earlier
days
at
Anfield
but
the
versatile
footballer
chose
PSG
over
Liverpool
and
the
Reds
should
have
no
regrets
over
it.
Draxler has won plenty of trophies at PSG but as a footballer, he has never been able to reach the heights he was though to be capable of. The German international seemed more than happy being just another squad player at PSG overshadowed by superstars around him despite the enormous talent in his locker.
The
attitude
of
Draxler
is
questionable
and
it
would
be
a
surprise
if
Klopp
wants
him
at
Anfield.
Draxler's contract with PSG was supposed to expire this summer and he would have been an attractive option for a host of big clubs across the continent. His choice of signing a new deal with the Ligue 1 outfit in May makes hardly any sense right now. Thanks to his versatility, he would be a valuable squad player at any big club including Liverpool but if the Reds were truly interested in him, they would have snapped him up for free much earlier. Also, Draxler's wages are likely to be on the higher side.
Draxler’s age would be a big sticking point for Liverpool with the Reds not usually known for signing players beyond the age of 24 or 25 unless the deals represent excellent value for money like the Thiago deal.
Draxler is just 15 months younger than Mohamed Salah and 17 months younger than Sadio Mane and is more than three years older than Diogo Jota. Signing Draxler would therefore not help the club with any long-term succession plans and a deal seems extremely unlikely.