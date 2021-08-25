Football
Liverpool linked with PSG star, a good deal?

By

Kolkata, August 25: Paris Saint-Germain have been the biggest winners of the 2021 summer transfer window as the French club have seen a number of blockbuster arrivals at Parc des Princes.

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has been the biggest acquisition while the likes of Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Danilo Pereira, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma also joined the club.

Mauricio Pochettino could well be spoilt for choice with the squad available at his disposal as it is quite evident that PSG are going all out for Champions League glory.

With so many major arrivals at the club, the French giants are reportedly looking to oversee a clearout in order to trim the squad and five players have been put up for sale.

Former Liverpool target Julian Draxler has been joined by Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa, Pablo Sarabia and Rafinha in the list of players PSG want to sell this summer and it is hardly a surprise that he has been immediately linked with a move to Anfield.

However, it is a deal that is certainly not on the cards and we discuss why.

It is a public knowledge that Draxler is a player who has been impressing the Liverpool scouts since his younger days. The German international broke into the Schalke first team as a teenager and almost every club took notice of his talent, Liverpool being not an exception.

The 27-year-old was linked strongly with a move to Liverpool several times but the ship has sailed long back. Jurgen Klopp was desperate to sign his compatriot during his earlier days at Anfield but the versatile footballer chose PSG over Liverpool and the Reds should have no regrets over it.

Draxler has won plenty of trophies at PSG but as a footballer, he has never been able to reach the heights he was though to be capable of. The German international seemed more than happy being just another squad player at PSG overshadowed by superstars around him despite the enormous talent in his locker.

The attitude of Draxler is questionable and it would be a surprise if Klopp wants him at Anfield.

Draxler's contract with PSG was supposed to expire this summer and he would have been an attractive option for a host of big clubs across the continent. His choice of signing a new deal with the Ligue 1 outfit in May makes hardly any sense right now. Thanks to his versatility, he would be a valuable squad player at any big club including Liverpool but if the Reds were truly interested in him, they would have snapped him up for free much earlier. Also, Draxler's wages are likely to be on the higher side.

Draxler’s age would be a big sticking point for Liverpool with the Reds not usually known for signing players beyond the age of 24 or 25 unless the deals represent excellent value for money like the Thiago deal.

Draxler is just 15 months younger than Mohamed Salah and 17 months younger than Sadio Mane and is more than three years older than Diogo Jota. Signing Draxler would therefore not help the club with any long-term succession plans and a deal seems extremely unlikely.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 10:35 [IST]
