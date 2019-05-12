Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

It's been Divock Origi week – Klopp praises Liverpool striker

By Opta
Divock Origi

Liverpool, May 12: Jurgen Klopp joked it had been "Divock Origi week" at Liverpool as he hailed the striker for his match-winning performances against Newcastle United and Barcelona.

Origi, who has had limited opportunities this season, came off the bench to head in a dramatic 86th-minute winner at Newcastle on Saturday (May 4) to send the Premier League title race to the final day.

Then, with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino sidelined due to injury, he scored a brace in an incredible win over Barcelona that saw Liverpool move into the Champions League final.

Klopp praised the striker for his contribution, with Origi up to six goals this season, although he has made just six starts.

"Showing up the way he did, it has been 'Divock Origi week'," he told UK newspapers.

"There was the header at Newcastle, that was crazy. And we don't have to talk about the other night .

"What Trent Alexander-Arnold did was one of the most genius moments I will ever see in football as long as I am alive, but that was not an easy ball. It was bouncing and nine times out of 10, the ball would end up in the stand. This one ended up in the net. It shows what confidence can do and how important it was in this moment as Divock didn't think about it. That is brilliant.

"When you think about how much he was not playing, maybe you think that I don't like the player that much or I don't trust him too much. That is actually not right.

"Divock was just so unlucky and I'm very happy that he is really back on the landscape again."

Klopp, whose team host Wolves on Sunday and need a win along with Brighton and Hove Albion denying Manchester City, also hailed Jordan Henderson.

Henderson has impressed in a more advanced role in recent matches and Klopp said the England midfielder deserved recognition.

"If that doesn't happen after this season, then I lose a little bit of respect for people, to be honest," he said.

"It wasn't only after we brought him into another position, because he had brilliant games in other positions, no doubt that, in the number six for example."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: FIO 0 - 1 ACM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 5:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue