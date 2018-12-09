Football

Liverpool open talks with PSG midfield maestro

By
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Bengaluru, December 9: Liverpool have made contact with French giants PSG for French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to reports.

The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the season and has attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona as well as several other major clubs in recent months.

PSG are eager to tie him down to a new contract, but talks have so far proven futile as the Frenchman looks desperate to leave Parc des Princes.

Liverpool have been linked with Rabiot, although it is unclear if Jurgen Klopp would be in the market for another midfielder, having signed Naby Keita and Fabinho in the summer.

L'Equipe reports Barcelona have initiated contact with the French champions over a potential deal for Rabiot but so have other clubs, including Liverpool.

The 23-year-old reportedly earns around £55,000-a-week, a lot lesser compared to other star members of Thomas Tuchel's squad. However, money is not the only reason why the Frenchman is considering his options and he will be free to speak to clubs when the transfer window reopens in January.

PSG are said to be determined to not let Rabiot join Barcelona after relations between the two clubs soured following Neymar's transfer. That could work in Liverpool's favour if they are to follow up their initial interest with a formal bid.

Jurgen Klopp is keen for another midfielder after failing in his bid to sign Nabil Fekir from Lyon.

The Reds are also believed to be willing to offload the likes of Adam Lallana and a few other fringe players next summer and Rabiot could bring a lot of quality to their squad.

On top of that, the Frenchman is a boyhood fan of the Reds which could also work in their favour.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 14:51 [IST]
