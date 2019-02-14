Liverpool pair message Timo Werner as forward is linked with move to Anfield

Bengaluru, Feb 14: Liverpool pair Naby Keita and Sadio Mane have both urged RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner to join Liverpool in the summer should Jurgen Klopp decide to make an offer for him.
The 21-year-old is making headlines in the German league and gaining attraction from all over the world. Some of the recent reports suggested that Bundesliga rival Bayern Munich is monitoring the situation of the German youngster whereas Spanish giants Real Madrid are also eyeing a probable move for the young ace.
Although a German club official has repeatedly poured cold water on all the speculations, suggesting they are not even thinking about any possibility of letting the player go in the near future. However, with the player only having a year and a half left in his deal and the German is reluctant to sign a new deal, the Bundesliga side may have to bend their resolution in Summer finally.
According to latest reports, seeing the contract stand-off, Liverpool has also joined the race for the player. While discussing the probability, Mane and Keita also have now come forward voicing a positive opinion for the player.
Keita, who played alongside Werner for two seasons before joining Liverpool this summer, admitted that he would fancy having the striker to Anfield with open arms. While echoing the same emotions, Mane further added that Werner looked pretty impressive to him whenever he watched Leipzig.
💬 | #LFC's Sadio Mané & Naby Keïta have spoken to @BILD_Sport about;— LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) February 13, 2019
👀 Timo Werner joining Liverpool
🏆 Winning Trophies
👓 Jürgen Klopp
"We played well together in Leipzig & he was one of my best mates. So sure, if he wants a transfer I will ask him to come to liverpool." pic.twitter.com/SN6klMyH36
"We played really well together at Leipzig, and he was one of my best mates," Keita said. "It's clear: Should he move, then I ask Timo to join us here at Liverpool."
Mane further added: "I'd advise him to join Liverpool. I like his style of play. Very forceful, good finish, always giving it 100 per cent. If he wants to join us, we'd welcome him to our team.
"When it was clear that Naby would join us, I often watched Leipzig matches. But to be honest: It was dreadful for me at the start. Naby saw quite a few red cards. I then asked Kevin Kampl, my friend from our time at RB Salzburg, why Naby always got sent off. He didn't know. Naby missed some important games and I could watch other players more closely. And Timo stood out."
Werner joined Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig in 2017 for €10 million from Stuttgart after his side faced relegation. In his first season, he scored 21 times.
His scoring boot is continuing to develop also this season as well as he has just scored 13 goals and helped in three more in all competitions this season already.
The Reds Manager Klopp is apparently content with the squad but with current number 9 Roberto Firmino facing a dip in form at the moment while other forwards Solanke transferred to Bournemouth and Origi, Ings and Sturridge all set to jump the ship permanently in the Summer Jurgen Klopp is keen to sign a striker to supplement what he already has at Anfield.
And Werner who is well accustomed to playing attacking football and even has the capabilities of playing either side of the wings surely can be a big asset for Klopp.