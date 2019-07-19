Liverpool rule out Simon Mignolet's move despite his agent's transfer plea

Kolkata, July 19: Liverpool are not ready to lose goalkeeper Simon Mignolet this summer despite the Belgian's effort to force away a move.
Mignolet has not had a good time at Merseyside in recent times. The Belgian shot-stopper firstly lost his first-team place to German Loris Karius.
But despite the German keeper failing to cement a place as the first choice, Mignolet was not given a shot as the number one instead Klopp broke Liverpool's record transfer to land AS Roma shot-stopper Alisson last summer.
The 31-year-old looked like leaving Liverpool, but had to stay after Karius moved on loan to Besiktas.
But refusing to be a second choice, the former Sunderland keeper since then has been trying to make a move elsewhere, but the club are still resistant to losing him.
His agent recently made a statement suggesting that it is important for his player to be playing and that his goal is to force a transfer.
"It’s important for Simon to play somewhere, and our goal is still to make him leave," his representative Nico Vaesen told local media.
"He’s still got a lot to offer, and if we've an offer, we’re counting on Liverpool making an effort."
But it is believed that with the Red’s short on goalkeeping options, Klopp will force Mignolet to stay at least till the end of the season to maintain the squad stability.
📰| Simon Mignolet won’t be allowed to leave Liverpool on loan this summer. He will also not be sold at a cut price.— The Kopite (@TheKopiteOFF) July 17, 2019
It's very likely he'll start the season as a Liverpool player. (@ptgorst) pic.twitter.com/v7AcmMzHlz
Alisson is currently still away from Anfield and relishing some downtime after helping Brazil win the Copa America earlier this month, while third-choice stopper Caoimhin Kelleher is recovering from wrist surgery.
Polish youngster Kamil Grabara has joined Huddersfield on a season-long loan and such is Liverpool's keeper crisis that they have had to draft 35-year-old free agent Andy Lonergan into their squad for their pre-season trip to the USA.
In such a scenario, Liverpool and the club hierarchy feel it would be difficult to find a replacement who could match Mignolet's quality and experience as a second-choice goalkeeper and with the Reds not looking to splash the cash on a back-up keeper, Klopp is hoping to retain the 31-year-old.
Asked if Mignolet will stay at Anfield, Klopp said: “Yes. I would say, yes. I've had a lot of conversations with him in the last couple of years and months. We spoke before we left (for the summer break).
"It's because at a club like Liverpool you need two number ones, at least, in the club. That’s cool with Ali and Simon. A good situation for the club and a situation you should have. Everything is fine from my point of view.”
Jurgen Klopp insists second-choice goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is staying at the club this season despite the Belgian having concerns about his pitch time.#LFC pic.twitter.com/Dr1Wgqq59a— The Red Post (@The_Red_Post) July 16, 2019
This decision could be tough for the former Sunderland keeper who right now in such a stage where he should be a regular in a top side.