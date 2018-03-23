Liverpool's front three are on the verge of history

Bengaluru, March 23: After Phillipe Coutnho's dream move to Barcelona, Liverpool's fab four seized to exist. It seems that whenever Liverpool have had flashy names to describe their forward line, Barcelona have come in and ensured the moniker becomes redundant.
Liverpool's famed SAS (Suarez and Sturridge) ended after the Uruguayan went to Camp Nou and the subsequent attack that formed next season was BS (Balotelli and Sturridge).
This season however, the fab four has turned into a thrilling trio. They have ensured Liverpool don’t lose momentum after Coutinho’s departure and the fact that they are on the verge of making history should signal to Liverpool fans that this is something special.
Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have scored 73 goals this season and they have 23 assists between them.
Why Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane will soon be Liverpool's best ever https://t.co/BtdraXnuEY #LFC— Liverpool fc news (@Lfcworldnews) March 20, 2018
If we look at Liverpool’s last title challenge under Brendan Rodgers, Luis Suarez and Sturridge scored 69 times during that campaign along with Steven Gerrard. The fact that the current trio are ahead by three goals with the season still in play tells us how relentless they are.
Liverpool’s last League title came under another trio, John Barnes, Ian Rush and Peter Beardsley and even they managed only 70 goals. The current trio have also overtaken 1985-86’s trio’s haul of 72 goals (Ian Rush, Jan Molby and Paul Walsh).
They are a goal behind two trios, Alf Arrowsmith, Ian St John and Roger Hunt in 1963-64 and John Evans, Eric Anderson and Billy Liddell in 1954-55. Two more goals from Salah, Mane and Firmino (which should happen soon) will make them a part of Liverpool’s history.
This stat also raises a few uncomfortable questions in general. If previous trios were able to win titles with lesser goals, it only emphasises the lack of quality in Liverpool’s defence this season. It also tells us how modern football has changed.
On the other hand, what this historical stat confirms is the entertainment the current front three have managed to provide. Their movement and telepathic ability to exchange passes have left defences scrambling haplessly to prevent the ball from going into the net.
Though almost half the goals scored by the front three is by the Egyptian, the trio have always spoken highly of their teammates as the main reason behind their exploits. Whatever the reason for their success, long may it continue. If not titles, it definitely makes them entertaining to watch.
