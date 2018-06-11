Liverpool set to make 15m move for English custodian

Bengaluru, June 11: After Koris Karius' horror show in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid awarding the Spanish giants two sloppy goals, Liverpool are consistently being linked with a host of goalkeepers around the world.
AS Roma keeper Alisson Becker is reportedly the first-choice of the Reds but Roma are playing hardball with the Merseyside giants while another target Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid will be even more expensive.
It seems that Jurgen Klopp is now looking for options elsewhere and one of the standout goalkeepers of the last season has attracted the Reds.
Burnley keeper Nick Pope has been linked with a move to Anfield as Klopp hopes that the Englishman could solve his goalkeeper issues. Liverpool are set to make a £15million for the Burnley ace who has traveled to Russia with the English national team.
Klopp axed Simon Mignolet last season while his successor Loris Karius endured a disaster in the Champions League final after he suffered concussion in the 3-1 loss to Real Madrid. The Belgian keeper looks set for an exit from Anfield during the summer with plenty of clubs interested in him.
Pope, off to the World Cup with England, has two years left on his Clarets contract and would be far cheaper than the £70m touted for Brazil keeper Alisson at Roma. And Burnley are unlikely to demand he stays given Tom Heaton has returned from shoulder surgery.
Meanwhile, Olympique Lyon have claimed to have ended negotiations with Liverpool over striker and skipper Nabil Fekir putting Liverpool in a bit of embarrassment after it was thought that a deal for the Frenchman was all but done.
The French star was on the brink of moving to the Champions League finalists, after a fee was agreed with the Ligue 1 club. But the 24-year-old looks set to stay after Lyon released a statement claiming negotiations had collapsed.
It is believed that Liverpool found something wrong in Fekir's knees after his medical and tried to lower down the fee which Lyon did not agree to.
