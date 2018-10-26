Liverpool striker wanted by Turkish giants

Kolkata, October 26: Out of favour Liverpool striker Divock Origi is set to be offered a way out of Anfield by Turkish side Besiktas to end his Liverpool nightmare.
The Belgian international has fallen out Jurgen Klopp's favour this season, with the striker yet to feature at all this campaign.
The 23-year-old was allowed to find a new club in the summer upon finishing his loan spell with Wolfsburg, but chose to stay and fight for his place which has clearly not gone his way with Liverpool blessed with a gifted set of players in the attack.
And now after being deemed as surplus to requirements and nowhere near the first team squad, the ex-Lille ace is believed to be pondering an exit route.
According to the Turkish media, Besiktas are ready to whisk him away on an initial loan spell, with an option to buy.
While they also claim that Galatasaray are keeping tabs on the out-of-favour forward with the pair set to go head-to-head for his signature.
The Turkish duo's interest in the player could spark Liverpool's rivals Everton to table a bid as well with the Toffees understood to be keen on Origi.
Origi has never been able to nail down a starting spot since his debut in 2015, often finding himself coming off the bench.
In total, he has netted 21 goals in 77 appearances for the Reds notably scoring away to Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League quarter-final clash in 2016.
He was signed by Liverpool in 2014 following an impressive World Cup for Belgium at a tender age of just 18 in Brazil, after which he was immediately sent back on loan to Lille for the season.
Origi is right now behind Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge in the pecking order at Liverpool and the situation is unlikely to change any time soon which means he should ideally seek a new club.