Liverpool's Sturridge a doubtful starter for Premier League opener

Bengaluru, August 2: With just 10 days to go for the start of the Premier League, Liverpool suffered a big blow when striker Daniel Sturridge had to be substituted with a thigh injury during the pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich.
The Reds won the match held on Tuesday (August 1) at the Allianz Arena in Germany 3-0, but Sturridge, whose career has been blighted by a string of injuries over the last three seasons, was substituted in the 87th minute immediately after scoring the team's third goal.
"He hurt his thigh. He has really prepared well, really well, so I hope this is just a small injury and that he can play again soon," said Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.
"It's a shame and I hope it's nothing serious," Klopp added.
Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were the other scorers for Liverpool, who open their Premier League campaign at Watford on August 12.
OneIndia News