Liverpool target former Man United star Memphis Depay

Bengaluru, April 9: Liverpool are considering a swoop for former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay in case Sadio Mane moves to Real Madrid as per reports in England.
The 25-year-old had a disappointing spell at Old Trafford but believes he can still make an impact in the Premier League and Liverpool could offer than golden opportunity.
Mane has reportedly been wanted by Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and could move to the Bernabeu in the next transfer window.
If the Senegalese forward was to move to Spain, it is believed that Liverpool have shown an interest in bringing Depay as his replacement.
Depay moved to Lyon in 2017 from the Red Devils but the French club are reportedly refusing to entertain offers of less than £26million.
The winger has notched eight goals and 14 assists from 40 appearances for Lyon this season.
A number of Premier League clubs are said to be interested in Depay's services but few could afford the fee and his wages.
Boasting an impressive 16 goals and 12 assists from 46 international appearances for Holland, his potential teammate Virgil Van Dijk will be aware of what Depay would have to offer. He is capable of playing anywhere across the front three and would suit Liverpool's fluid style of play.
This is not the first time the 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Anfield. Prior to his arrival at United, his impressive form with PSV Eindhoven, whom he helped steer to the Eredivisie title in 2015, was speculated to seal a move to Liverpool.
Liverpool are at home to Porto in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday (April 9) before a very important Premier League clash against Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday (April 14).