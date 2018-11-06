Liverpool target PSG midfield maestro Rabiot

Bengaluru, November 6: Liverpool are reportedly leading Barcelona in the race to land Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
The French international is poised to become a free agent at the end of the season having rejected recent offers to extend his stay at Parc des Princes.
According to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Reds have made a substantial offer for the 23-year-old in a bid to lure him to Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp's side are believed to face stern competition for his signature from the likes of Barca, Manchester City, Juventus and AC Milan.
The news would come as a blow to Ernesto Valverde, who felt as if the Catalan club were in pole position to sign him. Rabiot is known as a boyhood fan of Liverpool which might act as a boost for Klopp in order to persuade the Frenchman.
Rabiot has once again starred for Les Parisiens this season chipping in with two goals in 15 games as PSG sit top of Ligue 1 having won all their opening 12 top-flight matches.
While it has also been claimed that Rabiot could be used in a swap deal in the winter transfer window for Liverpool ace Fabinho.
According to Le Parisien, the Brazilian international is "bored" at the Merseyside club following his summer switch from Monaco.
The 25-year-old has featured just six times under Klopp having failed to cement his place in the starting XI, and would be open to a move back to France.
Liverpool will face PSG in the Champions League on November 28, with the Premier League club edging out a 3-2 win in September.
Fabinho is expected to go head to head against Rabiot in that game as both sides will look to make it to the round of 16 of the Champions League.