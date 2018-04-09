Liverpool target Real Madrid legend Casillas

Bengaluru, April 9: Liverpool's search for a new goalkeeper has seen them linked with a shock move for Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas who is currently plying his trade at FC Porto in Portugal.
The veteran stopper, 36, will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season when his contract at Porto expires.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is understood to be keen on signing competition for current number one Loris Karius.
Liverpool have been extensively linked with a world-record approach for Roma's Alisson but it is understood the Anfield club are likely to turn their attentions elsewhere and that is mostly due to Karius' impressive display under the bar on a regular basis since he was awarded to start a run of games in succession.
The German has been impressive week in week out and that is why Liverpool are believed to be shifting their attention away from Alisson whose arrival would mean that Karius will be the second choice once again which would be harsh on him.
Casillas, however, is at the dusk of his career and would bring a lot of experience if he moves to Anfield and can also help Loris Karius and Danny Ward to improve with his experience at the highest level.
The Spanish legend could have more lucrative offers from China and America, but he is said to prefer staying in a more competitive European league.
The Spaniard joined Porto in 2015 after a 25-year association with Real which began aged nine in 1990.
Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp insists Emre Can's future remains 'open' and he has 'no problem' with the situation after joking the German international asked for £250,000-a week.
The midfielder took to social media this week, seemingly in response to reports the contract stand off between player and club hinges on his demands for a £200,000-a-week deal.
Can will be free to walk from Anfield on a Bosman at the end of the season, but Klopp believes nothing has been decided.
