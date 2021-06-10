Liverpool trigger the release clause of Serie A star, a good deal?

Kolkata, June 10: As per rumours in England, Liverpool have activated the release clause of AS Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini.
The Italian international has just one year left in his deal with the Serie A club and it is believed that Roma are happy to cash in on their captain following the breakdown in contract talks.
The 24-year-old has a release clause of just £25.8 million in his contract and for that amount of money, he could prove to be yet another bargain for Liverpool.
Liverpool have fond memories of signing players from Roma in recent years with both Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker becoming success stories at Anfield.
But one of the biggest flops in their entire history was also signed from the Italian capital club when the Reds signed Alberto Aquilani for a fee around £17million from Roma in 2009.
It is impossible to guarantee that a move will turn out to be a hit but there is no reason for the Liverpool fans to draw comparisons between Aquilani and Pellegrini despite the fact that there are some similarities between the two.
Pellegrini looks far from a player who might find it hard to adapt in the Premier League while Aquilani's style of play was never suited for the top flight of English football.
At just £25.8 million, Pellegrini should bring plenty of quality and dynamism to the Liverpool side and on paper, this deal looks like a brilliant one.