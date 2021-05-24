Liverpool want Anderlecht wonderkid, a good deal?

Kolkata, May 24: Liverpool have a unique way of operating in the transfer market and that is what separates them from the rest.
The Reds rely heavily of their excellent and massive scouting network and their state-of-the-art data analytics team led by Michael Edwards.
Despite injuries as well as a dip in form of key players, Liverpool still managed to salvage a Champions League spot for the next season.
Wijnaldum confirms Liverpool exit and reveals he wanted to stay
With players like Georginio Wijnaldum leaving, it is expected that Jurgen Klopp will ring in big changes in the dressing room this summer.
A name that has recently come up as a Liverpool target is of Anderlecht wonderkid Marco Kana.
Touted as the next 'Vincent Kompany' in his native Belgium, the DR Congo-born Belgian Under-21 international is nothing similar to his idol in terms of his physical appearance though and Klopp is said to be a big fan of him.
Although just 18, he still has plenty of time in his hand to build up his physique.
The position Kana is the most comfortable at is at the heart of the midfield both as a number six or a number eight. He is exceptionally fast and technically gifted and can keep the ball under pressure.
If Liverpool can manage to win the race for the Belgian prodigy beating the likes of Southampton, Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Spurs, it could prove to be a great deal for the future.