Liverpool youngster attracting interest from Leeds United: A prospect for Bielsa?

Bengaluru, March 18: Leeds United are considering a move for young Liverpool left-back Yasser Larouci, who is set to leave Anfield on a free transfer this summer.
The 20-year-old was offered a new and improved five-year deal at Anfield but will instead look to leave the club this summer when his current contract expires.
Larouci's career so far
The Algerian born fullback signed for the Liverpool youth setup from French outfit Le Havre back in the summer of 2017. After initially linking up with the Reds’ Under-18s he was promoted to the U-23 side promptly where he has made 16 appearances to date.
An injury crisis and fixture congestion last year saw him getting his senior debut in FA Cup. He came as a substitute for James Milner in the FA Cup third-round victory over Everton in January and later started in the fourth-round match at Shrewsbury, which ended in a 2-2 draw.
But since then he has not played for Reds and it does not look like he is even in the plans of Jurgen Klopp anytime soon. Considering the youngster is eager to play regularly, he most likely took the decision to decline an extension and look for a new challenge.
Playing Style
Having initially joined as a winger, the Algerian has been converted to a full-back following his move to Merseyside. The left-footed 175cm tall defender is not too strong defensively however his blistering pace makes him an exciting option in going forward. He prefers to have a lot of space to receive and dribble past opponents. But he is still raw and needs to improve his all-around ability.
A good option for Bielsa?
Leeds have had an entertaining return to the top-flight so far but definitely need further bench strength if they wish to aim for better things in the seasons to come. The lack of a natural left-back in the squad has been a problem for Marcelo Bielsa this season. With Stuart Dallas often playing in central midfield Alioski has shifted at the left-back. Alioski needs a better cover in that role and the youngster could provide him with that. His dribbling ability, pace and physical attributes could go well with Marcelo Bielsa’s tactical setup however it will be interesting to see how he settles into the fast-paced nature of senior football.