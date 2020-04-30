Lockdown Diaries: La Liga remembers Johan Cruyff

|
Remembering Johan Cruyff
April 25 would have been La Liga legend Johan Cruyff's 73rd birthday and various figures from around Spanish football shared their favourite memories of the Dutchman on that day.
Current Barcelona coach Quique Setien was one of them, recalling his awe at what he saw when he watched Cruyff's teams play.
Cooking up a tasty dish
Spain international Suso is the latest La Liga player to share his favourite recipe with fans.
The Sevilla player made a tasty-looking tuna dish and the recipe was shared on the Andalusian club's YouTube channel.
Autograph hunters
Movistar, a Spanish broadcaster, unearthed a unique video from 21 years ago. RC Celta star Rafinha and his brother, former Barcelona and current Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, were filmed asking their father Mazinho for an autograph after a game.
Mazinho, who at the time was coincidentally playing for Celta, caught up with fans while leaving the stadium with fellow Brazilian Donato after a game. Rafinha could not help but laugh!
La Liga eSports Cup
Throughout the period of quarantine, various online tournaments have been held with the aim of entertaining fans and raising money for the coronavirus efforts.
Last weekend's La Liga eSports Cup featured La Liga players and other stars from the world of sport and was won by the duo of Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak and USWNT player Allie Long.
Celebrating history
Last Sunday (April 26) Atletico Madrid celebrated the 117th anniversary since their founding.
It was a special day for one of Spanish football's most historic clubs, with several players from past and present also wishing the club a happy birthday.