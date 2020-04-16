Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lockdown Days: La Liga players take up the #CoronaVida initiative

By
Sergio Canales
Real Betis' Sergio Canales was the mastermind behind the campaign and hashtag. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, April 16: The current lockdown in Spain and many other countries has led footballers to question how they can support the battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During a time when the virus has halted sport around the globe, many La Liga players and teams are using their global status to help the cause financially. 

While clubs are still training and working out from their homes, players find themselves with more time than usual and many are using this to give something back to the communities that support their teams each weekend. 

One particular example began in Seville where Real Betis, led by midfielder Sergio Canales, launched the #CoronaVida initiative, which roughly translates to #CoronaLife in English.

In collaboration with the Daughters of Charity organisation in Seville and in Andalusia, the club is raising funds and providing support to those who most need it most. 

With 12,000 people in need of daily meals and 300 homeless across the region, the challenge is not a small one, nor is it restricted to just one region.

But using the profile of La Liga star players the campaign is now spreading across Spain, bringing financial contributions and meaningful impact with it.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at how the La Liga players began the #CoronaVida initiative.

From Seville to Valencia

Various La Liga players have begun supporting the #CoronaVida campaign under the slogan of "Esta Liga La Ganamos Todos" ("This League Will Be Won By all").

A video was published on Canales' official social media profiles and several of his club team-mates joined the effort, such as Joaquin, Marc Bartra, Andres Guardado, William Carvalho and others.

Valencia joins

At the end of Canales' video, he nominated Valencia CF captain Dani Parejo to take on the challenge and to carry on the #CoronaVida campaign, which the Spanish midfielder was happy to do. 

As well as Parejo, other players such as Rodrigo Moreno, Jose Gaya, Ruben Sobrino, Daniel Wass and Gabriel Paulista also appeared in the video to support donations for this cause. 

Real Sociedad chips in

Just as Canales had done towards the Valencia CF captain, Parejo then passed the baton on to his counterpart Asier Illarramendi at Real Sociedad.

Illarramendi shared a video of his own to call for people to support this organisation and was joined in his video by Aritz Elustondo, Mikel Oyarzabal, David Zurutuza, Diego Llorente, Álex Remiro and other team-mates. 

Single cause

As the campaign continues to grow, social actions, donations and collaborations are multiplying across Spain.

It is bringing people from various walks of life together for a single cause and highlighting that through the sporting values of football, it is possible to help society as a whole.

More ESPORTS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 11,933 | World - 1,997,860
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 9:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue