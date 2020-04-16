Lockdown Days: La Liga players take up the #CoronaVida initiative

|
From Seville to Valencia
Various La Liga players have begun supporting the #CoronaVida campaign under the slogan of "Esta Liga La Ganamos Todos" ("This League Will Be Won By all").
A video was published on Canales' official social media profiles and several of his club team-mates joined the effort, such as Joaquin, Marc Bartra, Andres Guardado, William Carvalho and others.
Valencia joins
At the end of Canales' video, he nominated Valencia CF captain Dani Parejo to take on the challenge and to carry on the #CoronaVida campaign, which the Spanish midfielder was happy to do.
As well as Parejo, other players such as Rodrigo Moreno, Jose Gaya, Ruben Sobrino, Daniel Wass and Gabriel Paulista also appeared in the video to support donations for this cause.
Real Sociedad chips in
Just as Canales had done towards the Valencia CF captain, Parejo then passed the baton on to his counterpart Asier Illarramendi at Real Sociedad.
Illarramendi shared a video of his own to call for people to support this organisation and was joined in his video by Aritz Elustondo, Mikel Oyarzabal, David Zurutuza, Diego Llorente, Álex Remiro and other team-mates.
Single cause
As the campaign continues to grow, social actions, donations and collaborations are multiplying across Spain.
It is bringing people from various walks of life together for a single cause and highlighting that through the sporting values of football, it is possible to help society as a whole.