Football Ruben Loftus-Cheek Recalled To England Squad After Years Away From International Football Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been reinstated to the England squad by manager Thomas Tuchel after a long absence. The midfielder had forgotten about his international ambitions but is eager to reconnect with his former Chelsea boss. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 21:16 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ruben Loftus-Cheek recently expressed that he had completely forgotten about the possibility of being recalled to the England national team. The AC Milan midfielder has been brought back into the squad by Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel for upcoming matches against Andorra and Serbia. His last appearance for England was in November 2018 during a friendly against the United States.

The inclusion of Loftus-Cheek comes after Adam Wharton withdrew due to an adductor injury sustained during Crystal Palace's 3-0 victory over Aston Villa. This unexpected call-up reunites Loftus-Cheek with his former Chelsea manager, Tuchel, under whom he played 40 times in various roles during the 2021-22 season.

Since joining AC Milan in 2023, Loftus-Cheek has made a significant impact with 71 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists. In their recent match against Lecce, he scored the opening goal and contributed significantly with four shots, one key pass, and a pass accuracy of 90.9%, helping Milan secure their first Serie A points of the season.

The midfielder admitted he never thought he'd play for England again. "I just completely forgot about it and was being a fan of the team instead," he shared with BBC Sport. His return to international football is a testament to his hard work and adaptability on the field.

England is set to face Andorra at Villa Park this Saturday before traveling to Serbia next week. These matches will be crucial as they aim to strengthen their position in international competitions. Loftus-Cheek's versatility and experience under Tuchel could prove valuable assets for the team.

Reflecting on his time under Tuchel at Chelsea, Loftus-Cheek noted, "I played many positions under Tuchel and he values my physicality so I am used to working under him." He praised Tuchel's intelligence and understanding of the game, expressing hope for a successful collaboration once again.

This recall marks an important chapter in Loftus-Cheek's career as he returns to represent his country on the international stage after several years. His journey from Chelsea to AC Milan has been marked by growth and resilience, qualities that will undoubtedly benefit England in their upcoming fixtures.