Football Lois Openda Aims To Emulate Zlatan Ibrahimovic As He Joins Juventus Belgium forward Lois Openda seeks inspiration from Zlatan Ibrahimovic following his loan move to Juventus. After a quiet season at RB Leipzig, he is eager to make an impact in Serie A. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 23:47 [IST]

Lois Openda is eager to make an impact at Juventus, drawing inspiration from legendary players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Belgian forward joined the Italian club on loan from RB Leipzig towards the end of the transfer window. He was introduced in Turin after returning from international duty. Openda aims to start his journey with Juventus positively, beginning with the upcoming derby against Inter Milan.

Last season, Openda had a quieter campaign than usual, scoring nine goals and assisting seven times in 33 Bundesliga games. In contrast, his previous seasons were more productive. During the 2023-24 season with Leipzig and Lens, he contributed to 31 goals in league matches. The year before that, he was involved in 25 goals.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time at Juventus serves as a source of motivation for Openda. Ibrahimovic played two seasons with the club before moving to Inter Milan in 2006. During his stint with Juventus, the Swedish icon scored 22 league goals in 64 appearances after joining from Ajax.

Openda expressed his excitement about joining Juventus, stating it was an easy decision. "It was an easy choice [to join Juventus]," said Openda. He highlighted conversations with Damien Comolli, the general manager, which made everything straightforward. Openda is inspired by past players like Zlatan and hopes to emulate their success.

The forward is versatile in his playing style. "My position is as a number nine," he explained but added that he enjoys playing on the wing and moving across the field. His flexibility allows him to adapt to different roles as needed by the coach.

Having played in France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium, Openda has gained valuable experience from various leagues. Now in Italy, he believes Juventus is the best club for him to contribute effectively. "I'm very happy to be here and I can't wait to start," he shared enthusiastically.

As Openda prepares for his debut with Juventus, he remains optimistic about adapting quickly and making a significant contribution to the team’s success this season.