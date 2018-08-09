Lopetegui coy over Ronaldo and Bale comparisons

Madrid, Aug 9: With a solid performance in the pre-season for Real Madrid, Gareth Bale looks set to take charge of Real Madrid’s attacking lineup for the season.
Especially with Cristiano’s departure to Juventus, Bale needs to stay fit throughout to provide that attacking prowess. Though Real Madrid will surely miss the 40 odd goals that Cristiano provided every season, the duty now lies on the shoulders of Gareth Bale to step up.
Gareth Bale had a quiet summer as Wales failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, but his ICC pre-season form proves otherwise.
Bale scored in Madrid’s 3-1 win over Juventus last week and was on the score and assist sheet in their 2-1 dominance over AS Roma. But Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui suggest Gareth Bale is under no pressure to be the new Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.
"It's not about replacing someone or filling that role. It's about being part of a team," the former Spain boss told reporters.
"Gareth is obviously a great player. He has been and he will be, but it's not for me to make comparisons. That's for you guys."
"He doesn't put the team on his back. He's a great player that gives the best for his team, but the team has to play for each other."
"It's not about him putting the team on his back. It's about the team pushing everybody. He's a great player and I'm convinced he'll have a great season."
However, Madrid’s bench starter Dani Ceballos, who expects a renewed life under Julen Lopetegui, feels Gareth Bale is indeed the man to go for Real Madrid this season.
When asked whether his absence from the side will have any impact on Madrid, Ceballos said: "We are playing in a different way, with more possession and the reality is this Madrid team has goals in it: Bale is switched on, Benzema, Marco (Asensio).
"Cristiano's absence is not going to be noticed."
Ronaldo has been Madrid's top scorer for the past eight seasons.