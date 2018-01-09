Louis van Gaal labels Manchester United as horrible and treacherous

Bengaluru, January 9: Former Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal vents his anger towards his former club and slammed the club for 'horrible’ and 'treacherous’ treatment of him during his time at Old Trafford.
Earlier this season Van Gaal also took a sly dig at Jose Mourinho's playing style and slammed the United board for an awful treatment towards him and even suggested that he could return to the Premier League to have a one on one with his former club.
The Dutch boss joined the Red Devils after David Moyes' disastrous reign and there were a lot of expectations from fans because of his previous achievements with clubs like Ajax, Barcelona and Bayern as well as his service to his national side in the 2014 World Cup.
The veteran boss inspired an underrated Netherlands side to a surprising third-place finish in the world cup and his stakes were high after the World Cup, thats when United snatched him away.
However, after two seasons at the club, the Dutch manager could only manage to finish in top four once and was able to win one silverware, the FA Cup.
His slow football style brought a lot of criticism from the fans and often the fans vented their frustration calling his style as boring.
After failing to land a UCL spot, LVG was sacked in 2015 after winning the FA Cup but it seems the manager is yet to forget the removal.
And now Louis van Gaal has again revealed that he wanted to maximise his severance payment from Manchester United to get revenge on the club for sacking him.
However, the move boomeranged on the Dutchman because during the term of the agreement, he missed out on a post as manager of the Belgian national team and as per LVG, these all are consequences of United's poor administration.
"I think the manner in which Manchester United treated me was horrible, and treacherous as well,” he told Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant.
"I had plenty of offers of work after I left United. The Belgian FA wanted me to become their national coach.
"But I couldn't take a job with anyone for a year, because of the conditions United attached to my severance payment.
"So I missed out on the Belgium job, among others, despite thinking it would be a terrific challenge.
"I felt so resentful about letting this opportunity slip. It was stupid, as sporting considerations are the most important.
"But back then I felt it was more about taking revenge on United, and that they should have to pay me the maximum amount."
Van Gaal who has been sacked numerous times in his career also suggested that sacking someone is not any wrong, however, there should be clarity in the process, citing the sacking of his Barcelona tenure in 2003.
"The way Barcelona's president Josep Lluis Nunez behaved with me was fantastic,” he added.
"Not everyone in the world of football is a fake."
Van Gaal has been without a job since leaving Old Trafford but had been linked with a return to management earlier with Everton, however, nothing materialised.