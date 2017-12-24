Louis van Gaal urges Daley Blind to move to Barcelona

Bengaluru, December 24: Louis Van Gaal has criticised Manchester United for phasing out Daley Blind and suggested that the player is good enough to start for a club like Barcelona.
Blind joined Manchester United in 2014 under Louis Van Gaal for £13.8 million and played two important seasons under him as a regular starter. However, after the arrival of Jose Mourinho he lost his first-team place.
The Dutch defender was used as a backup at left fullback and sometimes in the centre of defensive third in Mourinho's first season. But this season things have gotten worse for the 27-year-old who has only managed to make 12 appearances in all competitions.
With Blind's current deal set to expire at the end of the season, it is believed that United are not ready to offer him another extension.
And now according to reports, Mourinho has also told the club officials that they can transfer list Blind as he is no longer in his plans and as per further reports, Fenerbahce expressed an interest in him along with Barcelona and Inter Milan.
Van Gaal who also managed the Dutch international as the Oranje head coach has now claimed that the player should look to leave United and suggested he should opt for Barcelona where he will be valued more.
"Daley Blind is better off going to Barcelona, than staying with Man United,’ the Dutch manager said.
"He is not even on the bench for United sometimes. Daley can play in more than one position and at Barcelona, he would never be sat in the stand.
"I think Daley would fit in better at Barcelona anyway. His level and his style of play is more suited to Spain than England.
"He can operate as a central defender who builds up the play. He can be a defensive midfielder or an attacking left back. Daley can do it all."
Blind has made over 130 appearances for United since signing from Ajax and has won one Europa league, a Fa Cup and a League Cup.