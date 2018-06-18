Lozano goal causes artificial earthquake in Mexico

Football

Hirving Lozano's winner literally caused an artificial earthquake in Mexico.

Moscow, June 18: Hirving Lozano caused a small artificial earthquake when he scored a historic winning goal for Mexico against Germany in their first World Cup match at Russia 2018.

According to the Instituto de Investigaciones Geologicas and Atmosfericas' seismic monitoring network, a spike in activity was recorded after Lozano struck against the world champions.

"The #sismo detected in Mexico City originated artificially," the organisation posted on social media.

"Possibly by massive jumps during the goal by Mexico in the World Cup."

Lozano's goal proved the difference in a 1-0 win in Moscow that put Mexico in control of Group F, with Sweden and South Korea in action on Monday.

The PSV winger scored his eighth international goal and was in no doubt about the importance of his impact against Germany.

"It's great to start on the right foot, against the reigning world champions," 22-year-old Lozano said.

"It's a great result and shows our hard work.

"It's the best goal I've scored in my entire life.

"We all dream of playing in a World Cup - and to start in such a positive and important way - I think it's my best goal so far.

"It's not about me, it was a collective effort. We played without fear and my team-mates were incredible."

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 3:30 [IST]
