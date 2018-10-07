Lucas Paquetá’s agent arrives in Liverpool amid interest in Flamengo midfielder

London, Oct 7: Flamengo midfielder Lucas Paquetá’s agent has been spotted in Liverpool amidst report of him making a move in January.
The report from Italian journalist Andersinho Marques, who is quite popular with Brazilian sources has claimed that Paqueta’s agent was supposed to flying to Italy to discuss a possible move to Milan, but later it emerged that Liverpool was the destination.
Moreover, in addition to Milan, Barcelona, Juventus, and Manchester United all are also reportedly in line for the player but Jurgen Klopp’s side looks to have made a step towards signing the South American youngster.
According to noted Brazilian journalist Andersinho Marques (who has solid intel about Alisson transfer way before a lot of others) the agent of Lucas Paqueta is in Liverpool. This is very exciting if we are in the play. https://t.co/NboDnqzhPK— LFC Scout Watch (@Mobyhaque1) October 5, 2018
The 21-year-old currently plies his trade in homeland Brazil with Campeonato Brasileiro Série A side Flamengo, where he has been since the age of 10.
The attacking playmaker has been regarded as the future of Brazilian football by many and his incredible work rate and desire to always have the ball has seen him compared to current Liverpool player Roberto Firmino.
The Brazilian who has recently made his international debut for the senior Brazil side was promoted to the senior club team in 2016 and subsequently signed a first professional contract keeping him at the club until 2020.
The 21-year-old has a vast experience of first-team football with already 85 caps to his name making him one of the most experienced youngsters in world football.
And apparently, his high-intensity pressing skills while providing more defensive strengths in attacking third has caught Jurgen Klopp's eye who now wants to recruit the player in January in their bid to land an attacking midfielder.
Apparently the journalist claiming Lucas Paquetá's agent is in Liverpool, got Bernard to Everton right. I don't know him well, I can't judge, I hope you understand I am just reporting what he has claimed as an exclusive.— Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) October 5, 2018
Liverpool conducted an impressive transfer business in the summer, however, failed to land a number 10. They were heavily linked with Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir but the move collapsed.
Moreover, now with the Reds lacking an out and out playmaker and further attacking options from the bench especially with Adam Lallana’s continued injury problems, Klopp has now set his sight on bringing an attacking option in January to make their mark in the title race strengthening the squad furthermore.
Paqueta is believed to have a £44.4 million release clause in his contract, however, a deal could be reached for a significantly lower fee, understood to be in the region of £27M. Furthermore, the Brazilian season runs from April to December every year and the Reds can truly expertise the possibility of bringing him to Anfield in January.
Paqueta has scored nine goals and registered four assists this season and his performance is the main reason behind his side sitting just one point behind joint leaders Palmeiras and Internacional and equal with Sao Paulo.