ACB and Jonathan Trott to Part Ways After ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Marking the End of a Proud Chapter

Football Luis Enrique Confident PSG's Home Atmosphere Will Help Defeat Bayern Munich Luis Enrique expresses confidence that Paris Saint-Germain's home advantage at Parc des Princes will aid them in overcoming Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Despite recent struggles against Bayern, he believes the team's atmosphere and support will be crucial. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Paris Saint-Germain's head coach, Luis Enrique, is optimistic about their upcoming Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. He believes the vibrant atmosphere at the Parc des Princes will be a significant advantage for his team. Despite PSG's recent struggles against Bayern, Enrique remains confident in their home performance.

PSG and Bayern Munich are currently leading the league phase this season, both securing nine points from their first three matches. However, PSG has not scored in their last four Champions League encounters with Bayern, despite making 40 attempts and hitting the target 14 times.

Luis Enrique emphasised that this match would not determine Europe's best team. "To know who the best team in Europe is, we have to wait until the end of the season," he stated. The coach acknowledged Bayern's formidable strength but expressed readiness for the challenge.

Vincent Kompany's side recently achieved a 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, marking their 15th consecutive win across all competitions. This streak is the longest ever by a team in Europe's top five leagues, showcasing their exceptional form this season.

Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele is set to feature against Bayern after recovering from a thigh injury. Luis Enrique confirmed Dembele's fitness but remained uncertain about his playing time. "Ousmane is fit," said Enrique. "He's done all the training sessions these past few weeks."

The coach highlighted Dembele's participation in recent matches and his improved physical condition. "He'll play [on Tuesday], of course," Enrique added, indicating that they would decide on his minutes during the game.

The anticipation for this match is high as PSG aims to break their scoring drought against Bayern. With home support and strategic gameplay, they hope to counteract Bayern's pressure effectively.

The outcome of this encounter may not settle who reigns supreme in Europe, but it promises an exciting contest between two top teams vying for dominance in the Champions League.