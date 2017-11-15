Lukaku names three forwards Belgium boss Martinez told him to watch to improve his game

London, Nov 15: Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku has credited his former Everton and current Belgium boss Roberto Martinez for his improvement in terms of movement in the box.
Lukaku has revealed that Martinez's instruction of watching three strikers in order to improve his overall game has impacted in his game.
Lukaku played three seasons at Goodison Park with Martinez and established himself as one of the best forwards of the current game. The 24-year-old now has revealed the Belgium boss then told him to watch three strikers in order to improve his game at Everton and his suggestion of watching the tapes of legendary Real Madrid forward Hugo Sanchez, as well as Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint-Germain and West Ham’s Javier Hernandez has surely developed his game further.
"I've improved my movement, especially in the box," Lukaku told Belgian outlet DH.
"Two years ago, at Everton, Roberto Martinez made me watch videos of my own movement, but also those of other strikers like Hugo Sanchez, Edinson Cavani and Chicharito (Javier Hernandez).
"You need to sit down and watch the Uruguayan's movement inside the box. It's incredible. On top of that, I worked three times a week on my runs inside the box with my coaches."
Lukaku made a multi-million move from Everton this summer to Manchester United and since the very first day had been on the top of Red Devil's goal-scoring list.
However, after starting his Manchester United career with a blistering fashion where he recorded 11 goals in his initial 10 appearances, the United number nine now has gone seven games without a goal, the longest barren run for him for nearly 18 months.
But during this international break, the forward again found his scoring feet and scored three goals in two matches to become the Belgium all-time top scorer, breaking Paul Van Himst and Bernard Voorhoof's record of 30 goals for Belgium
And while discussing his goal-scoring drought, the Belgian suggested that it was the dip in form of the whole team which affected in his form, but he is now ready to bounce back in United shirt and will be keen to start scoring soon.
Lukaku is expected to be seen in United jersey again this weekend and after his superb international break, his team will surely hope that the Belgian will again rediscover his form in front of goal for when they host Newcastle on Saturday.