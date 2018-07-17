Luke Shaw could leave United next season if his chances don't improve

Bengaluru, July 17: English left-back Luke Shaw can leave Premier League club Manchester United next summer if his first-team chance doesn't improve in the upcoming season. Shaw's current contract with The Red Devils will end at the end of 2018/19 season.
The 23-year-old is still hopeful that he will earn more chances in the upcoming season as he is not hurrying at the present moment to take any decision. According to some reports, another Premier League club, Everton was interested to sign Shaw this season, but he has recently rejected that offer.
After making his senior career debut for Southampton in 2011/12, Shaw signed a four-year contract (with an option to extend for a further year) with The Red Devils for nearly £30 million in 2014 summer transfer window.
In the first season (2014/15), Shaw had a total of 20 appearances including 16 in Premier League. In the 2015/16 season, he made only eight early appearances (five in Premier League) before getting ruled out from the remaining season due to a double leg fracture.
Since returning from the injury, Shaw made 19 appearances each in the next two seasons including 11 each in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 Premier League.
Lack of the first-team appearances for United has cost him hugely as he hasn't got a chance to play for the England national team since March 2017.
As he is travelling for the US pre-season tour, Shaw is expected to feature in the starting XI while a number of World Cup players are missing from the squad. It will be a great chance for the left-back to impress manager Jose Mourinho during this pre-season tour and set-up his place for the early games of the new season.
Talking about Mourinho's defence planning for the new season, United has closed Daley Blind's deal with his old Dutch club Ajax. Meanwhile, the club has already signed a 19-year-old Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot who can operate both sides of the defensive zone.
