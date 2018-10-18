Football

Luke Shaw signs Manchester United extension

By
Luke Shaw signs Manchester United extension

London, Oct 18: Luke Shaw has been rewarded for a strong start to the season with a new five-year Manchester United contract.

Left-back Shaw has been on the fringes for much of his time at Old Trafford, where he moved from Southampton in 2014, with manager Jose Mourinho singling him out for criticism on a number of occasions.

But the impressive form in the 2018-19 campaign has earned the 23-year-old a recall to the England set-up and a new deal at United.

Shaw started only eight Premier League games last term but has already played the full 90 minutes in seven top-flight matches this season for United, who are eighth in the table.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 18, 2018, 20:10 [IST]
