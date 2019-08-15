Football
Lyon complete €25m signing of former Arsenal midfielder Reine-Adelaide

By Opta
Jeff Reine-Adelaide signed a five-year contract at Lyon
Jeff Reine-Adelaide signed a five-year contract at Lyon

Lyon, August 15: Lyon have completed the signing of Jeff Reine-Adelaide from Angers for an initial fee of €25million.

The 21-year-old signed a five-year contract after passing a medical on Wednesday (August 14).

Angers could be due a further €2.5m in incentives and will receive 15 per cent of any capital gain from a future transfer.

"Olympique Lyonnais welcomes Jeff Reine-Adelaide, considered one of the big hopes of the future in his position," the Ligue 1 club said.

The France Under-21 international joined Angers on a permanent deal last year after impressing in a loan spell away from Arsenal.

The Gunners are said to have had the opportunity to hijack the transfer to Lyon by submitting an equivalent bid.

He made 35 Ligue 1 appearances last season and scored last Saturday (August 10) in the 3-1 opening-day win over Bordeaux.

Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 2:50 [IST]
