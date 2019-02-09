Madrid derby headlines classic La Liga weekend

Girona vs Huesca
Girona are another team looking to avoid being dragged into the relegation battle.
The Catalans face a test in Saturday's game, as visitors Huesca may still be bottom but come into the game in high spirits after last weekend's 4-0 win over Valladolid.
Leganes vs Real Betis
Sunday sees 13th placed Leganes aiming to build on Monday's South Madrid derby win over Rayo,.
The visitors to Butarque are a Real Betis team dreaming of UEFA Champions League football next season after last Sunday's victory over Atletico.
Valencia vs Real Sociedad
Another side with UEFA Champions League aspirations are Valencia, who host Real Sociedad on Sunday.
Los Che took further confidence from last weekend's 2-2 draw at the Camp Nou but the Txuri-urdin will not fear anything after their Basque derby win over Athletic last time out.
Sevilla vs Eibar
After some up-and-down form recently Sevilla will be looking to tighten their hold on fourth spot with a win at the Sanchez-Pizjuán on Sunday,.
However, visitors Eibar will travel knowing they have taken six points and scored eight goals across their last three La Liga games.
Alaves vs Levante
The action wraps up Monday with Alaves aiming for three points to steady things after a rough spell.
However, Levante come to Mendizorroza looking for a first victory on the road since October at the Santiago Bernabeu.