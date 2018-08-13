Maguire won’t make January move to United, claims Ben Chilwell

Kolkata, August 13: England’s World Cup star Harry Maguire is expected to shelve his much-proposed move to Manchester United and remain with former Premier League champions Leicester City for the season.
United lost out on a handful of expected central defender signings on the deadline day of this transfer window, including Maguire. However, according to Maguire’s Leicester City team-mate Ben Chilwell, the England defender will stay put with the Foxes for the season.
"It is very good to have Harry back," Leicester left-back Chilwell told reporters after he and Maguire played in Leicester's 1-2 Premier League defeat at Old Trafford on Friday.
"We all know what Harry is capable of, we all know how good he is. He could have come here today and his head could have been all over the place, but he did brilliantly.
"He is a Leicester player, he wants to play for Leicester. He has made that clear to all of us. He is going to be here for the whole season.
"He is going to be good for us. We saw that again tonight, how good a player he is. We are all happy that he has stayed," he added.
When the transfer window was open, Premier League duo of Maguire and Toby Alderweireld were heavily linked to United.
But their valuation in excess of £60 million put off United. Yerry Mina, Jerome Boateng and Diego Godin were the other targets. Mina left Barcelona for Everton in a £28 million deal on deadline day.
A tentative enquiry for Diego Godin, 32, seemed to only to speed up the Uruguay international's contract negotiations with Atletico Madrid; while Boateng reportedly rejected a move to United.
Even with players like Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof and Marcos Rojo at his disposal, Mourinho does not believe in their abilities.