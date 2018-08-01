Leicester to offer Manchester United target Maguire bumper deal

Bengaluru, August 1: Leicester City are set to almost double Harry Maguire's wages to £95,000 a week as in attempt to block his move to Manchester United, according to reports.
Jose Mourinho is desperate to sign the England defender but Foxes chiefs are holding out for a fee of at least £60million and tensions between the frustrated United boss and chief executive Ed Woodward could see the deal for the Englishman break down.
Reports in England claim that Leicester will offer Maguire £95k a week, a massive boost to his £45k-a-week wages.
Maguire, 25, was the standout performer for England at the World Cup, scoring against Sweden in the 2-0 quarter-final win.
Leicester signed the 6ft 4in centre-back from relegated Hull City for £17m last summer and since then, the Englishman has improved by leaps and bounds establishing himself as one of the best defenders in the League and also making a place of his own in the England side.
It is claimed Maguire sees United as a "dream" move but he will not force through a deal as he is grateful to the Foxes for the faith they have shown in him.
The Foxes are keen to avoid a repeat of the Riyad Mahrez saga, which resulted in him signing for Manchester City for £60m this month.
Mahrez handed in a transfer request last May and played one more season before Leicester let him go. But their wealthy Thai owners stood firm in their valuation of the Algeria winger and will take the same firm stance with Maguire, who is on holiday with girlfriend Fern Hawkins in Barbados.
Manager Claude Puel is confident the club will hold on to both Maguire and Chelsea target Kasper Schmeichel.
Speaking after Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Udinese, he said: "I think we can keep both players. It is crucial for us. We cannot lose players just a few days before the beginning of the season.
"We would not be able to find a solution and we cannot be be behind.
"Kasper and Maguire are so valuable for us. It is important to maintain our structure, our squad and all our valuable players for the team.
"We know all the difficulties after the World Cup, to work in this condition to prepare all of the squad, to keep good mentality and spirit and to find a good level for every player.
"If we have another surprise before the end of the pre-season, it will be tough."