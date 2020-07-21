Major La Liga records Lionel Messi has broken in 2019-20

Bengaluru, July 21: The 2019-20 La Liga season will not be remembered fondly by the Barcelona fans but they could find consolation in Lionel Messi's heroics in yet another campaign.
The defending winners lost the league to arch-rivals Real Madrid but the 33-year-old made sure individually he tops the chart in almost every category.
Despite in his 33 years of age, the diminutive Argentine has again put together eight impressive records this season, marking his season personally, a success.
Here are the records Messi has broken in the 2019-20 campaign so far with matches in Champions League left to play:
1) Messi has won the Golden Boot (Pichichi) for a record seventh time this season, scoring 25 league goals - four more than second-placed Karim Benzema.
2) Messi has become the first player to score 20+ goals in 12 consecutive La Liga campaigns.
3) Despite scoring his fewest league goals since the 2008-2009 season, Messi made up for it by assists 21 times, a new Spanish first division record. He surpassed his former team-mate Xavi's 20 assist record by doing so. It is also so far the highest assists mark in Europe's top five leagues ever.
4) By scoring both 20+ goals and assist Messi became the first player in the history of La Liga to record such a figure, joining Thierry Henry of Arsenal in 2002-2003.
5) Messi has been named La Liga player of the month twice this season taking his tally to overall 7- which holds the record for the most individual La Liga Player of the Month Awards.
6) Prior to the suspension, Messi became the first player in the history of the game to record 1000 mark for combined goals and assists.
7) Messi has appeared in both El-Clasico this season, taking his tally to 43. No Barcelona player has made more appearances against Real Madrid than him.
8) Messi has recorded two hattricks this season moving his total on to 36 - breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 34 La Liga hat-tricks.