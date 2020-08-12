Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Man City's Ferran Torres was inspired by David Silva at Valencia

By Tom Webber

Manchester, August 12: New Manchester City signing Ferran Torres was inspired by David Silva when he started out at Valencia.

Torres last week moved to City for an initial £21.1million, arriving as a replacement for Leroy Sane following his move to Bayern Munich.

The Spain Under-21 winger joined Los Che as a seven-year-old, when Silva was part of a strong Valencia side regularly featuring in European competition.

Silva left Mestalla for City in 2010 but had already made a mark on Torres.

"When I started at Valencia, he was enjoying his best time at the club," Torres told CityTV of Silva, City's outgoing captain.

"He was always an inspiration and then, when he moved to City, where he's been playing his best football, I've always admired him.

"Above all, [what I liked was] his ability to hold the ball, his capacity to make the final pass and his quality."

Asked what motivated him to join City, Torres highlighted the importance of manager Pep Guardiola in his decision.

He said: "Being part of the project the club set out to me. My aim is to grow as a player. I have a lot of room for improvement and the fact of having Pep Guardiola as a manager was a big factor too.

"It was crucial because he's one of the best, or I'd say the best manager in the world, and at the point I am at now in my career, he can get the best out of me.

"I'm always trying to improve. I always like to ask the reason why we do things and I think this is fundamental for improving and also because I think I'm young and I still have lots of things to improve."

Torres is confident he can quickly adapt to the Premier League after firmly establishing himself in the first team at Valencia in 2019-20.

"The truth is that English football is a bit more physical than it is in Spain, but I really feel I'm ready and I'm looking forward to getting going as soon as possible," he said.

"I'd say that I have more strength than speed. I also make good crosses, but above all I'd highlight my power and strength."

More FERRAN TORRES News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 2,268,675 | World - 20,245,425
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 3:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue