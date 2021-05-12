Man City win Premier League title 2020-21: Fernandinho eyes Champions League success

Manchester, May 12: Fernandinho is determined to close out Manchester City's triumphant season with Champions League glory.
City's third Premier League title in the past four seasons was confirmed on Tuesday (May 11) when a much-changed Manchester United went down to a 2-1 defeat against top-four-chasing Leicester City at Old Trafford.
Pep Guardiola's side also collected the EFL Cup with a 1-0 victory against Tottenham at Wembley last month and their season will conclude with a Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29.
City will welcome 10,000 fans to their last Premier League game of the season versus Everton before that showpiece, something long-serving midfielder Fernandinho suggested will sharpen minds a little.
"We have missed the fans so much," he said. "We wanted to do this for them.
"We will enjoy this moment and we hope the fans do too.
"Rest assured we will continue to do everything we can to bring the Champions League home this season."
Wow, we did it again. This is very big and belongs to all of us CITYZENS. I’m so proud to be part of this team. Let’s keep pushing! CHAMPIOOOOONEEEESSSS— Fernandinho (@fernandinho) May 11, 2021
Fernandinho has now won four Premier League titles since joining City in 2013, but this is his first as captain.
The 36-year-old Brazil international succeeded David Silva, who left to join Real Sociedad when his contract expired last year, as skipper.
"To captain this team is an honour and a privilege because the players have given their all throughout season, whether in training or in matches," said Fernandinho, whose own deal at the Etihad Stadium expires next month.
“The teamwork has been amazing. Football is everything to us and we strive every single day to be as good as we can be in the hope we can bring success to Manchester City.”