Man United and Juventus priced out of move for Varane

By
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane

Bengaluru, April 5: Premier League giants Manchester United and Italian Serie A champions Juventus have been priced out of a move for Raphael Varane, according to reports.

Old Trafford chiefs have targetted the French World Cup winner for some time now and Juventus also emerged as potential suitors for the towering defender.

However, reports claim that Real Madrid want any potential suitors to meet Varane's £429million release fee in full or they will not sell.

Even a club like United would not be able to stump up that much money for the star centre-back.

Varane is believed to be considering his future at the Bernabeu after a trophy-laden spell in the Spanish capital. But returning Los Blancos chief Zinedine Zidane is desperate to keep him and issued a hands-off warning.

The 25-year-old is under contract until 2023 and Real Madrid are under no pressure to sell if they do not want to.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been given more positive news in reports Napoli ace Kalidou Koulibaly ditched his agent as he seeks to leave Italy.

The Senegalese defender is reportedly being represented by his brother and available this summer. But Napoli are likely to demand around £100m before they entertain an exit.

Koulibaly's wage demands are set to be huge as he looks to see his position as one of Europe's best defenders pay dividends.

However, it is unlikely to be much of a problem for the Red Devils who are financially one of the strongest in Europe.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been named the permanent manager of the Red Devils and he is set to make a major overhaul in the dressing room in order to revamp his side and as many as six players could be axed.

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 12:14 [IST]
