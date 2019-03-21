Man United target Antoine Griezmann open to Atletico Madrid exit

Bengaluru, March 21: Premier League giants Manchester United could be in pole position to land Antoine Griezmann who wants out of Atletico Madrid, according to reports in Spain.
The French striker was poised to move to Old Trafford two years ago but opted to stay in the Spanish capital as they were hit by a transfer ban.
Atletico were knocked out of the Champions League by Juventus and are ten points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga this season.
That, and potential exits of Lucas Hernandez and Diego Godin, have prompted the French attacker to consider his future in the Spanish capital.
And after his failed transfer to Barcelona last year, Griezmann has now conceded his time is up at the Wanda Metropolitano, claim Spanish outlet Sport.
The World Cup winner sent a message via his agent to the Barcelona hierarchy apologising for snubbing them last summer in the hope that a deal can be revived at the end of the current campaign.
But his plea could fall on deaf ears as the Catalan giants are tracking exciting Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Luka Jovic who is much younger and is in red hot form this season.
If Barca pull off a deal for the 21-year-old Serbian at a fraction of the cost it would take to bag Griezmann, the Frencman will have to consider a switch to Old Trafford.
The Red Devils are looking to bolster their attacking options and a recognised No. 10 is high on the agenda.
Manchester United hold a strong interest in Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala with Romelu Lukaku possibly being included in a £120million deal.
If the Red Devils do land Dybala, it is unlikely that they will move for Griezmann which would be a huge concern for the Frenchman as there are not many clubs that can afford him at the moment.