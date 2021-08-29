Football
Man Utd break Arsenal record for unbeaten run away from home

By Joe Wright

London, Aug 29: Manchester United broke the record for the longest unbeaten streak away from home in English football league history on Sunday.

The Red Devils made it 28 matches on the road without defeat as they won 1-0 at Wolves courtesy of Mason Greenwood's 80th-minute strike.

They had equalled Arsenal's 27-game run set in the 'Invincibles' season of 2003-04, with a 1-1 draw at Southampton last week.

United's last away defeat in the Premier League was against Liverpool at Anfield on January 19, 2020. They have won 18 and drawn 10 of games on their travels since then.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have scored 50 on the road in that time, conceding just 18. Their top scorer in that run was Bruno Fernandes with 15, more than twice as many as any other United player.

Solskjaer has now overseen 100 league matches in charge of United, becoming only the ninth manager in the club's history to reach the milestone. Only Ernest Mangnall (54) won more of his first 100 in charge than the Norwegian (53).

