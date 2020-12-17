Edinson Cavani charged by FA over social media post

London, December 17: Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following a social media post where he used language that could be deemed racially insensitive.
Cavani posted a message in response to an Instagram story from a friend after United's 3-2 win over Southampton on November 29, in which he scored twice.
Uruguay international Cavani used a Spanish phrase in the post, which was later deleted after he was told of its potential to cause offence.
The Football Association (FA) opened an investigation and on Thursday announced the 33-year-old had been charged with bringing the game into "disrepute".
An FA statement read: "It is alleged that, contrary to FA rule E3.1, a comment posted on the Manchester United player's Instagram page was insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.
"It is further alleged that the comment constitutes an 'aggravated breach', which is defined in FA rule E3.2, as it included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin."