Man Utd forward Greenwood aggrieved by Saints goal in St Mary's draw

Southampton 1-1 Manchester United: Greenwood salvages record-equalling draw for Red Devils
Saints took the lead with what went down as a Fred own goal after Che Adams' shot deflected off the midfielder before flashing into the corner of the net on the half-hour mark.
Greenwood equalised with his second Premier League goal in many games, but the Red Devils were unable to fashion a winner.
Bruno Fernandes was furious he was not awarded a free-kick for a challenge from Jack Stephens prior to Saints' opening goal, but referee Craig Pawson and the VAR saw nothing untoward.
Greenwood felt United had been hard done by.
The forward told BBC's Match of the Day: "I think it's come through the back of him. I thought it was a foul but it's the referee's decision at the end of the day and we can't dwell on it.
"I understand they're going to let more challenges go so the game keeps flowing which is a good idea, but if there's a foul there's a foul."
4 - Mason Greenwood is the fourth teenager in Premier League history to score in his team's opening two games of a season, and the first to do so since Alan Smith for Leeds United in August 2000. Blossom. https://t.co/UDXRwjzM3B— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 22, 2021
Greenwood's goal took his tally to 19 in the Premier League, a haul that only Michael Owen (40), Robbie Fowler (35) and Wayne Rooney (30) have bettered as a teenager.
A point extended United's run to 27 away games without defeat in the top flight, matching a record set by Arsenal between April 2003 and September 2004.
Greenwood thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side should have secured all three points.
The 19-year-old said: "There's a little bit of disappointment. I think we should have got all three points with a late goal. Southampton did well.
"They defended well but I think we should have went for it after the equaliser but unfortunately we didn't."