Rumour Has It: Manchester United join race for Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski's transfer away from Bayern Munich is becoming an increasingly likely scenario this off-season.
Leaving Bayern for Barcelona has always been the intent for the striker, but other things need to fall into place for it to happen.
In the event the deal falls through, though, there is a reported suitor looking to take advantage.
TOP STORY – MANCHESTER UNITED JOIN RACE FOR LEWANDOWSKI
Manchester United will look to swoop if Lewandowski's move to Barcelona falls flat, according to The Sun.
The Poland striker has his heart set on a move to the Camp Nou, despite having a year left on his deal at Bayern.
The move to Barcelona will be dependent on the Blaugrana moving on some of their higher earners first, with Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele linked with transfers elsewhere.
The 33-year-old is still scoring with intimidating regularity, bagging 50 goals in 46 games for Bayern in all competitions last season.
ROUND-UP
– Christopher Nkunku is set to sign a new contract with RB Leipzig, warding off interest from United and Chelsea, Leipziger Volkszeitung reports.
– Paris Saint-Germain are insisting on a move for Inter's Milan Skriniar, although the clubs are yet to agree on a transfer fee, according to Fabrizio Romano.
– Tottenham are in advanced negotiations to sign Everton and Brazil forward Richarlison, per UOL Esporte.
– Paul Pogba will return to Juventus on a four-year deal following his contract expiry with United, Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting.