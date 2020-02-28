Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Man Utd to face LASK in Europa League last 16

By Joe Wright
fred

London, Feb 28: Manchester United will face LASK in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Inter shall meet LaLiga side Getafe.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, who thrashed Club Brugge 6-1 on aggregate in the last 32, will travel to Austria for the first leg before hosting the Bundesliga leaders.

In terms of UEFA coefficient, the tie will pit the lowest-ranked side left in the competition against the highest-ranked side.

Antonio Conte's Inter face a tough task in the form of Getafe, who knocked out Ajax in the previous round, while Olympiacos - fresh from defeating Arsenal in extra time - tackle another English side in Wolves.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers will take on Bayer Leverkusen, and five-time winners Sevilla play Roma.

The matches will be played across March 12 and March 19.

Europa League last-16 draw in full:

Istanbul Basaksehir v Copenhagen

Olympiacos v Wolves

Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen

Wolfsburg v Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter v Getafe

Sevilla v Roma

Eintracht Frankfurt/Salzburg v Basel

LASK v Manchester United

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 18:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue