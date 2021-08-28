Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Manchester City 5-0 Arsenal: Guardiola's side inflict more misery on 10-man Gunners

By Daniel Lewis

London, Aug 28: Manchester City inflicted more misery on former assistant Mikel Arteta and his 10-man Arsenal side with a resounding 5-0 win in Saturday's Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

EPL Results | EPL Points Table | EPL Fixtures

The Gunners were two goals down inside the opening 12 minutes through an Ilkay Gundogan header and Ferran Torres' strike, before losing Granit Xhaka to a straight red card for a reckless challenge.

Gabriel Jesus and Rodri added to City's goals tally either side of half-time and Torres rounded off the scoring in the closing stages with his second of the contest.

1
2210295

Arsenal have now lost their opening three league games without scoring and remain in the relegation zone, while City have recovered from their opening-game defeat to Tottenham with back-to-back wins without conceding.

After putting five unanswered goals past Norwich City last weekend, the hosts named an unchanged starting line-up in the league for the first time since October 2017 and soon picked up from where they left off.

Bernardo Silva and Jesus combined down the right and the latter sent a cross to the back post for Gundogan to head past Bernd Leno before the Arsenal goalkeeper could properly react.

That was the 10th time in a row City had opened the scoring against Arsenal in the league and they soon had a second goal thanks to Torres' simple finish after Silva's cross somehow made its way through to the unmarked Spaniard.

The goal was allowed to stand following a VAR check for a possible foul on Calum Chambers and Arteta, having also seen Kieran Tierney denied a penalty, had further reason to be annoyed when Xhaka was sent off for lunging in on Joao Cancelo.

Jesus tapped in a third goal for City shortly before half-time after being teed up by Jack Grealish at the end of a flowing move and Rodri sided-footed a fourth past Leno from further out eight minutes after the restart.

Substitute Raheem Sterling was twice denied by Leno after being introduced from the bench, but Torres – who had set up Rodri's strike - converted a Riyad Mahrez cross with a header in off the post to register a third successive 5-0 home win for City in the Premier League.

Comments

MORE FOOTBALL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 32,651,201 | World - 216,164,480
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 19:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 28, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments