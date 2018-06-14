Manchester City's Brahim Diaz wanted on loan by West Ham United

Bengaluru, June 14: Manchester City wonderkid Brahim Diaz is wanted on a season-long loan deal by newly-appointed West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini.
The 18-year-old midfielder is seen as one of the stars of the future at the Etihad, and Pep Guardiola is also a huge fan of the Spaniard.
Meanwhile, the Hammers faced a severe blow having lost Manuel Lanzini for up to nine-months that will be a large part of next season after he suffered cruciate knee ligament damage ahead of the World Cup where he was all set to represent Argentina.
And Pellegrini wants to take Diaz as the Argentine's replacement for the coming campaign and Man city might welcome the idea as they also know that the youngster needs playing time.
At the Etihad, he will play only a few games and a loan to a Premier League club under an attacking manager like Pellegrini can be very much helpful for the attacking midfielder.
A source said as per The Sun: “Manuel is a huge admirer of Brahim and would like to take him following the horrible injury to Lanzini.
“He brought Brahim to the club from Malaga when he was about 14 and has been compared to Lionel Messi.
“He is one of the brightest talents in the City academy. He needs more game time and Manuel is well aware of that.”
Diaz made his breakthrough under Guardiola last season, making five Premier League and three Champions League appearances.
The Spain Under-21 international also picked up a title winners medal, and is set to sign a new contract with City in the near future.
Meanwhile, Manchester City, despite creating history last season by clinching 100 points for the first time in Premier League history, are looking to add more depth and strength to their already-strong side.
They are interested in bringing Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City and Jorginho of Napoli, while there are also some other areas Guardiola wants to spend on.
However, both Leicester and Napoli are playing hardball in the negotiations and Manchester City might very well shift their attentions elsewhere with Leon Bailey and Mateo Kovacic lined up as alternatives.
