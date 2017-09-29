Manchester City could lose star playmaker to Italian giants AC Milan

Manchester, Sep 29: Manchester City star David Silva is reportedly eyeing up a move to AC Milan after putting his Manchester City contract talks on hold.
The Spaniard is a key cog in Pep Guardiola’s side and has registered six assists this season playing a key role with his excellent eye for passing but reports claim that he could be looking for a new challenge next summer as AC Milan want to tie him down.
The Spaniard has less than two years to run on his current deal though, and City are keen for him to extend.
However, TMW claims the playmaker may not end up staying with the English giants past next summer.
Cash-rich AC Milan are apparently keen on bringing Silva to Italy as they look to usurp Juventus as Serie A’s dominant force.
The San Siro club embarked on a huge spending spree in the last transfer window, signing the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Hakan Calhanoglu.
But, Milan still want even more top names and now seem to be targeting Silva to boost their prowess in the final third.
Milan’s cross-town rivals Inter are also in for the signature of the World Cup winner but they will prefer to sign Mesut Ozil next summer on a free transfer.
Inter president Erick Thohir said: “He is definitely one of those players we are looking at.”
Despite the fact Silva is 31 now, he still remains one of the best in the world in terms of playmaking abilities and plays a vital role for Manchester City.
It would be a major surprise if Manchester City lets the two-time Euro Cup winner leave Etihad next summer as he could still offer a lot to the club.
Silva is already a legend of Manchester City and even if he leaves, he will keep his legacy at the club forever.