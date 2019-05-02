Manchester City defender Danilo wants Inter Milan move

Bengaluru, May 2: Manchester City defender Danilo has agreed to a move to Inter Milan in the Summer and is even willing to take a pay cut to allow the move to happen although Manchester City want to see if better offers arrive, according to reports.
The Brazilian joined the Citizens from Real Madrid two years back for a reported fee of £26.5 million, but he has hardly been able to establish himself as a regular starter under Pep Guardiola.
The former Porto man is admired by Guardiola massively but it is now understood that his lack of regular game time now could be key to his decision to leave the club.
Now as per reports the 27-year-old is keen to join Italian giants Inter as his dream move however it will see him accepting a substantial pay cut. Danilo would reportedly earn around £60,000 a week in Serie A, a pay cut of £15,000 a week from his current wage but it is understood that he is willing to sacrifice that amount for more playing time.
Danilo says ‘yes’ to summer move to Inter Milan. The Brazilian right-back is willing to accept €1m pay cut to play more. pic.twitter.com/Dhe6TV4Wmz— City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) April 29, 2019
Inter are now willing to offer a three-year contract and are looking to propose a deal for around £18million including add-ons for the 27-year-old.
City although will not stand in the full-back's way however as of now they want to wait until the end of the season for better offers.
Inter will reportedly sign the defender as a replacement of loanee Cedric Soares. The Serie A side already have two fullbacks with Sime Vrsaljko and the Portuguese right-back but with Vrsaljko undergoing knee surgery and Soares's deal likely not to be permanent, Luciano Spalletti reportedly has chosen to look, Danilo.
City could lose a host of first-team players this summer due to lack of game-time. Apart from Danilo, defender Otamendi is too said to be looking for a way out of Etihad, while midfielder Ikay Gundogan, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus too could follow him to avail more playing time elsewhere.