Manchester City eye January move for Adrien Rabiot

Bengaluru, August 30: Premier League holders Manchester City are considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Adrien Rabiot almost a decade after letting him leave as a youngster.
The French midfield maestro had a spell in City's youth teams in 2008 before returning to France where he grew as a player.
The Frenchman has since won 17 trophies with PSG, including four Ligue 1 titles and four French Cups. He is valued at around £45million but he will be out of contract next summer, and has refused to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.
Barcelona are eager to snap up the six-cap France international, who has also been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United. But reports in France and Spain claim Manchester City have joined the race for Rabiot's signature by opening talks with his advisors.
The Paris-born ace would relish a return to the Etihad, with City a much-changed club from his previous spell. The midfield dynamo has been a first-team regular for PSG since 2013, and has won France honours from Under-16 level upwards.
But the reigning Premier League champions could yet add him to their squad next summer as they continue to seek trophies both at home and in Europe.
It is a public knowledge that Pep Guardiola desperately wanted a new midfielder for the holding role this summer as a long-term replacement of Fernandinho but the Cityzens missed out on both their targets Fred and Jorginho.
Fred joined local rivals Manchester United, while Jorginho was snapped up by Chelsea as they also hired Maurizio Sarri from Napoli.
Rabiot would be an excellent addition to the Manchester City side and has age on his side as well. He will be a long-term investment and will not cost a lot too considering his contract expiring next summer.